iggy-azalea-accused-of-‘blackfishing’-with-darker-looking-skin-in-latest-music-video

(CNN) Iggy Azalea is fighting back against accusations she’s “Blackfishing” in her latest music video for her single “I Am The Strip Club.”

In the video the rapper wears a brunette wig and some on social media have noted that her skin appears to be darker.

In response to discussion about her look on social media Azalea tweeted “I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights.”

“It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig,” the usually blonde rapper tweeted. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Azalea for additional comment.