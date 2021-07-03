Igbos will not leave Nigeria for strangers, Buhari radicalized Igbo youths – Southeast Group

The World Igbo Peoples Assembly, (WIPAS), has declared that Ndigbo will not leave Nigeria for strangers.

The WIPAS, in a statement signed by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu and issued to newsmen in Aba, also noted that landlords do not leave their house for tenants.

According to the organization, “What we need now is Biafra of the mind and not physical Biafra.

“There could be Biafra in Daura, Sokoto, Kano, Ibadan, yenegoa or any part of Nigeria. Biafra means ingenuity and Never say Never spirit.”

The WIPAS maintained that Ndigbo have the largest stake in Nigeria and have developed all parts of the country.

The Igbo Assembly called for caution in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, noting that the attitude of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government in the past radicalised several Igbo youths.

It posited that impunity at all levels of governance in Nigeria was the root cause of the insecurity currently in many parts of the country.