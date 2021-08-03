Pelumi Olajengbesi, counsel for Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has threatened legal action against the Department of State Services over the harassment of journalists at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

This was contained in a statement he signed titled, ‘SSS Harassment Of Journalists In Court Premises’.

The secret police had allegedly harassed some journalists on the court premises on Monday morning when eight out of 12 of the detained aides of Igboho were produced in court before Justice Obiora Egwuatu. Recall that the 12 aides were arrested on July 1, 2021 when the Ibadan residence of Igboho was raided around 1am.

Reacting to the alleged harassment of journalists at the court today, Olajengbesi said, “I condemn in totality the brutal harassment of journalists and media personnel by operatives of the Department of State Service this morning at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“Newsmen and reporters who had exercised their right to press to cover the trial of the abducted associates of Mr. Sunday Igboho were today intimidated, badgered and obstructed from carrying out their assignments in court by aggressive men of the DSS who went further to seize gadgets and other materials belonging to the newsmen.

“Their action stands strongly condemned and is in fact an assault on the hallowed chambers of the Federal High Court. The premises of the Federal High Court and indeed any court in the country is open to all Nigerians and professionals and it is simply not the property of the DSS over which they can exert such brutish control.

“By cordoning off the court’s premises from Press access and intimidating the newsmen in court away from the spectre of the trial, the DSS erred arrogantly and aggrieved the very sanctity of the courtroom.

“With regards to all items unlawfully and forcefully taken off journalists at gunpoint at the court’s premises today, the DSS have twenty-four (24) within which to produce all in their original working conditions or face immediate legal action. Refusal to do so amounts to ‘authority stealing’ if not armed robbery and this will be challenged and remedied with punitive consequences against the DSS.

“While such intimidation and oppressive technique against the Press and innocent participants in court have become the modus operandi of the court, it goes against the very spirit and letters of the Nigerian constitution and other relevant statutes on the matter. The DSS are cautioned to refrain from this classless and unlawful path as it negates their very own existence as a creation of the law.”