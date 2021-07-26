Home NEWS Igboho To Appear In Benin Court Over Extradition Case
Igboho To Appear In Benin Court Over Extradition Case

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
igboho-to-appear-in-benin-court-over-extradition-case
Mr Sunday Adeyemi Igboho addressed reporters on January 26, 2021.
Igboho had risen to fame following his quit notice to criminal herders in Oyo State.

Yoruba Nation campaigner Sunday Igboho was on Monday scheduled to appear in a Republic of Benin court to face “likely extradition charges to be brought against him by the Nigerian Government.”

This is according to Yoruba group, the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide.

Mr Igboho has been declared wanted by the Department of State Services for threatening national security.

Before fleeing Nigeria for Benin after his house in Ibadan was raided by DSS officials, Mr Igboho had been vocal about the creation of a Yoruba state due to the Nigerian government’s inability to curb herdsmen violence.

No immigration charges

In the Monday statement signed by spokesperson Maxwell Adeleye, the Yoruba group said security operatives in Benin have removed leg-chain and hand-cuff from Igboho since Saturday evening.

The statement also noted that Igboho’s wife, who was arrested with him in Benin but later released, has now been granted access to meet her husband three times daily.

The Benin authorities have also allowed “medical Personnel provided by our legal team” to examine Igboho, the group said.

Meanwhile, the statement stressed that Igboho is not in court to face “any immigration-related probe in Benin Republic” but “likely extradition charges to be brought against him by the Nigerian Government.”

“We urge supporters from Nigeria not to bother coming to the court premises in Bénin,” the statement added.

“Kindly stay in Nigeria and support with prayers and whatever you can do within the ambit of the law.

“We are confident that Chief Igboho shall be set free.”


