Popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) has suspended the proposed Yoruba Nation Now rally, planned to hold in Lagos on Saturday.

The Yoruba Nation agitators had planned a mega rally in Lagos state being the only South-West state yet to witness such.







Despite warnings, security threats and advice against the rally, Igboho had insisted the rally would hold and had called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to mobilise officers for the event and ensure the protection of the agitators.

However, following the attack on his house in Ibadan, Igboho, who spoke to BBC News Pidgin, stated that the rally in Lagos has been suspended.

The attack on Igboho’s house resulted in the death of at least two persons and the alleged abduction of others, including his wife and one Lady K.

Igboho noted that the attackers were unknown men in military uniform who came into his house at Soka area in the wee hours of Thursday.

He said, “I was at home and around 1:30 am, I heard gunshots in front of my house and they said they are from the DSS (Department of State Services) and that they are soldiers. Sunday Igboho, come out!

“I peeped through my window, I saw them and truly they were dressed in DSS and Nigerian army uniform. I was surprised and wondered what the problem was because I haven’t killed anybody.”

Igboho added that the attack came as a surprise to him because his activism is for the safety of his people and has not been violent.

“What I am simply doing is to fight for my people, my rallies have always been peaceful, I am fighting for my family because Fulani bandits killed my family, raped them and government refused to do the right thing for my family, that is why I have come out to fight for them so I am surprised.

“They killed two people during the shooting, destroyed my property, my vehicles,” he said.

bioreports had earlier reported that vehicles belonging to the activist, including his G-wagon, Prado SUVs, and valuable properties, furniture, and windows were destroyed.

Bullet holes were also found on the buildings in the compound while bloodstains were seen on the premises by our correspondent.

Speaking to bioreports, an aide to the Ighoho who said he witnessed the incident said the attackers took away jewellery and a huge amount of cash belonging to the Yoruba activist and his family.

“Around 1 am, we started hearing gunshots, there was pandemonium everywhere. Then we saw soldiers, they were dressed as if they were going for a battle. Before we knew what was happening, they started targeting places where people sleep in the house.

“It was God that saved me and others, they came prepared. Only God knows how they identified Igboho’s room, they went there, took his money and jewellery. Same as that of his wife and other family members.

“They even took away his cat when they didn’t see him. They claimed it might be Igboho that turned to the cat, so they took it away.

“They shot at the cars and riddled the glasses and doors with bullets.”