igboho:-names-of-yoruba-leaders-constituted-by-ooni-revealed

As reported by Bioreports, the Arole Oodua and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Thursday formed a committee of prominent Yoruba sons and daughters to monitor the Sunday Igboho issue.
The Ile Oòduà has made the names of the 28-member think tank committee public.
The committee is to monitor Igboho’s arraignment in the Benin Republic, the moves to extradite him to Nigeria, and likely prosecution and provide the Ooni with updates as it unfolds.
The committee will also offer counsels, mediate with the Yoruba Nation agitator’s legal team and interface with Nigerian and Beninese authorities.
The names of the committee members are:
1. Olugbon of Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao
2. Senator Biodun Olujimi
3. Toyin Saraki
4. Segun Awolowo
5. Doyin Okupe
6. Otunba Gbenga Daniel
7. Prince Oye Oyewumi
8. Muyiwa Ige
9. General Olu Okunnowo
10. DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd)
11. Sola Ebiseni, Afenifere Secretary
12. Jimi Agbaje
13. Sola Lawal
14. Debola Oluwagbayi
15. Dupe Adelaja
16. Dele Momodu
17. Senator Tolu Odebiyi
18. Dr. Olusegun Mimiko
19. Dr. Seun Obasanjo
20. Makin Soyinka
21. Dele Adesina (SAN)
22. AIG Tunji Alapinni (rtd.)
23. Reuben Abati
24. Eniola Bello
25. Bimbo Ashiru
26. Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo
27. Dapo Adelegan
28. Professor Akin Osuntokun