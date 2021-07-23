igboho:-names-of-yoruba-leaders-constituted-by-ooni-revealed

As reported by Bioreports, the Arole Oodua and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Thursday formed a committee of prominent Yoruba sons and daughters to monitor the Sunday Igboho issue.

The Ile Oòduà has made the names of the 28-member think tank committee public.

The committee is to monitor Igboho’s arraignment in the Benin Republic, the moves to extradite him to Nigeria, and likely prosecution and provide the Ooni with updates as it unfolds.

The committee will also offer counsels, mediate with the Yoruba Nation agitator’s legal team and interface with Nigerian and Beninese authorities.

The names of the committee members are:

1. Olugbon of Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao

2. Senator Biodun Olujimi

3. Toyin Saraki

4. Segun Awolowo

5. Doyin Okupe

6. Otunba Gbenga Daniel

7. Prince Oye Oyewumi

8. Muyiwa Ige

9. General Olu Okunnowo

10. DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd)

11. Sola Ebiseni, Afenifere Secretary

12. Jimi Agbaje

13. Sola Lawal

14. Debola Oluwagbayi

15. Dupe Adelaja

16. Dele Momodu

17. Senator Tolu Odebiyi

18. Dr. Olusegun Mimiko

19. Dr. Seun Obasanjo

20. Makin Soyinka

21. Dele Adesina (SAN)

22. AIG Tunji Alapinni (rtd.)

23. Reuben Abati

24. Eniola Bello

25. Bimbo Ashiru

26. Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo

27. Dapo Adelegan

28. Professor Akin Osuntokun