A prominent Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, has described as tragic, the raid by operatives of the Department of State Services on the Ibadan residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The diviner also said Igboho didn’t abandon his associates who were in his Soka, Ibadan residence when the secret police raided the house early Thursday but rather, the activist ran away to fight another day.

Igboho, whom many believed have metaphysical powers, have been publicly seen putting on African bulletproof vests, some of which were recovered when the DSS raided his residence around 1am on Thursday.

Thirteen of Igboho’s guards and close associates were also arrested and paraded by the DSS while two of his followers were reportedly killed in a gun duel with the secret police. However, Igboho, who said in an interview on Thursday that he was in the house when the DSS came, escaped the raid.

Many have since wondered why Igboho didn’t help his associates to escape but speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba on Friday monitored by The Bioreports News, Elebuibon said Igboho didn’t abandon his aides but he ran to fight another day.

Responding to questions, the Ifa priest also faulted the Gestapo style in which the DSS raided Igboho’s house. He advised the DSS to learn from their counterparts in civilised nations who effect arrests in a peaceful and non-violent manner.

Elebuibon further stated, “It is not that his (Igboho’s) charms failed him, the whole raid was an attack, an invasion, a tragedy.

“He was not prepared for the attack, it happened all of sudden but he who fights and runs lives to fight another day. A warrior who fights and doesn’t know how to retreat will perish with the battle. He (Igboho) ran to fight another day, he didn’t abandon his followers because if he hadn’t escaped, it would have been a different thing entirely.”

Meanwhile, the secret police has declared Igboho wanted. The activist is being accused of stockpiling weapons to destabilise the country under the guise of agitation for Yoruba nation.