igbo-group-blames-dss-over-attack,-killings-at-sunday-igboho’s-home

A popular Igbo group, Nzuko Umunna has expressed concerns over the recent attack by the Department of State Services, DSS operatives on the Ibadan residence of activist, Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

DSS had on Thursday admitted carrying out the attack that reportedly left 7 aides of the activist dead, claiming to have killed only two persons.

The security agency also arrested the wife of Sunday and other family members during the raid.

However, Nzuko Umunna said it is worried that ‘sting operations’ by security agencies in the country has become synonymous with predictable bloodletting, contrary to similar operations in other climes.

In a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Ngozi Odumuko and Pascal Mbanefo, the group recalled a similar attack on the Afara-Ukwu home of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, and his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Nzuko Umunna noted that the lack of accountability for these killings by security operatives may have emboldened the unacceptable breach of globally accepted rules of engagement.

“This must stop!” The group said, adding that the DSS must operate within the ambit of the laws of the land.

“We expect the DSS to conduct a thorough investigation on cases before briefing Nigerians and other stakeholders on its operations.