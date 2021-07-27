igbo-assembly-frowns-at-delay-strategy-in-kanu’s-trial,-slams-southeast-govs-on-insecurity

The Igbos in Spain, under the aegis of the Igbo General Assembly (IGA) has condemned what it termed as unlawful strategy to delay the trial of the leader of the Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Assembly lamented that failure of the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce Kanu in court on Monday, sends a wrong signal to the kind of justice he is likely to get in the course of the trail.

It said that Kanu’s alleged abduction by the Kenyan government and the subsequent handing over to the Nigerian government was a violation of international law and the basic principles of the rule of law.

The group stressed that Igbos have been wrongly and unfairly treated which the likes of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB have consistently frowned, expressing deep disappointment over the marginalization of Igbo nation under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The Igbo General Assembly (IGA), in an open letter demanded fair trail for the successionist leader in the treasonable felony charges preferred against him by the Nigerian government.

The sociopolitical group also urged the Federal Government of Nigeria not to see this as an opportunity to clamp down on agitators anywhere, but as a political issue that should be addressed amicably for the interest of the nation

The open letter was jointly signed by the IGA President, Chief Kingsley Ndibe, Vice President, Mazi Iroegbu and Ifeanyi Okongwu, Political Strategist, and sent to bioreports on Tuesday.

The Assembly also expressed its disappointment over the inability of South-East Governors to end the perilous security situation in the zone.

According to the IGA, it is shocking and alarming that Igbos in their various communities are no longer safe, as large numbers of Igbos are being murdered and abducted in their ancestral land, describing the situation as catastrophic.

The group lamented the recent massacre of innocent Igbo villagers by suspected Fulani herdsmen at the Obie Aku farm settlement in Uzo-Uwani Local Government of Enugu State on Sunday night, killing many in the process.

It further lamented that South-East governors have failed to protect Igbos, adding that under this cataclysm, Igbo welfare and well-being are threatened.

The group further added that the crux of the existing Nigerian structure is the influx of killer herdsmen and bandits to Igboland, stressing that it engenders the culmination of widespread massacres of the Igbo people.

It also frowned at what it termed unserious setting up of Ebubeagu, describing the security outfit as a sell-out of Igbo security interests with subordinate attachment to the federal structure, of which it posited, Igbos have no confidence in its composition as their security outfit.

“Folks are constrained to engage in their .imate occupations as violence and death wreak havoc on our people. This is no acceptable choice for our people. Igbo interests have been jeopardized, while with docility, South-East governors condone the emasculation of our people. Killer herdsmen inflict mayhem on Igbo men, women and children, to the extent that they invade our communities unimpeded.

“No Igbo state has been spared from the atrocities of these bandits, and our people are slaughtered and butchered in their homes and farms; our women and child-girls raped and abducted; our properties looted or destroyed; our homes and communities incinerated; our forests and sacred places occupied or desecrated, etc.”

The IGA expressed worry that Igbos are prohibited from carrying firearms, while armed killer herdsmen roam about the country, unrestrained, alleging that the prohibition was a part of the central government’s anti-Igbo agenda.

“It’s sad that the present-day government’s ultimate objective is to subjugate our people and repeat the pogrom on the Igbo nation. This policy will reduce Igbos to the status of subjects with no rights under Fulani suzerainty.

“Disturbing is the recent mandate by the Inspector-general of Police, to cops in the South-East to ‘shoot at sight. This is a cruel authorization by the police boss.”

The Igbo General Assembly said that Igboland is cordoned off in a low-level war and accused south-east governors of being obedient to the Federal government’s brutal repression in Igboland.

According to the group, “As a potentate, the police chief dictates Igbo security. It sounds like a prescription for Fulani hegemony for Igbos to rely on the South-East governors’ security outfit, Ebubeagu.

The Igbo body submitted that if South-East governors are serious and sincere about Igbo security, they ought to counteract banditry in the region; object to military bombings and attacks on the land and build collaboration between Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Ebubeagu, since the ESN is supported by many Igbos.

In the meantime, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has dragged Nigeria and Kenya before an international tribunal over his rearrest and rendition.

Kanu is demanding to be restored to his initial state before rearrest.

The IPOB leader, through his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, petitioned the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights over his rearrest.

Kanu said he was a free man before his rearrest, hence the tribunal should restore that status.

A statement by Ejimakor said the Nigerian and Kenyan governments must give an account of the extraordinary rendition of the IPOB leader.

bioreports recall that Kanu had a few weeks ago rearrested and repatriated from an unspecified African country.

Though the Nigerian government has been silent on the country, it is widely believed that Kanu was nabbed in Kenya.

Since his return, the IPOB leader has been in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, following an order by Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court.

On Monday, DSS, however, failed to produce Kanu in court due to logistics reason.

Against this backdrop, Justice Nyako had adjourned the matter till October.

