Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, who invaded Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, killed four residents including a commander of the South-West security arm, Amotekun.

bioreports had reported that the gunmen, who disguised in custom uniform, stormed the town on Friday night, shooting sporadically.







The Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ibarapa Central simply identified as Muri and three other villagers were killed in the attack, a source said.

The attackers were said to have stormed the town in Hilux vans, an 18-seater Hummer bus, and a Toyota Sienna bus wearing customs camouflage.

The convener, Igangan development advocate, Oladiran Oladokun confirmed the attack saying the incident was an attempt to invade the state through the axis, a border community but was resisted by the local security operatives.

Oladokun said the suspected “herders came in customs and military camouflage to deceive our people and change the narrative that they were security operatives who stormed the town in search of smugglers.”

He expressed disappointment over inadequate security despite the recurrence of the attacks.

The latest attack is coming a few weeks after over 20 people were killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders attacked the community.

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, had in February issued an eviction notice to herders in the area, after blaming them for insecurity in the area.

In a recent development, two Fulani leaders in the town, Seriki Saliu and Iskilu Wakili, were ejected from the area by local security outfits after they were accused of conniving with kidnappers who abducted some of the indigenes for ransom.

Some of the kidnapped victims were killed even after the ransom was paid.