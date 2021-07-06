Ifeanyi Ubah, YPP guber candidate, considers APC chieftain, doctor as running mate – TheCable

Ifeanyi Ubah, governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and senator representing Anambra south, is considering picking Stanley Okeke, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as his running mate, TheCable understands.

The Anambra governorship election is scheduled for November 6.

By picking Okeke who is from Anambra central, Ubah is trying “nullify bloc votes from outspoken political bigwigs”, a source said.

Some of these top politicians from the area are Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment; Uche Ekwunife, serving senator, and Victor Umeh, former chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The source said Ubah is looking at running an “inclusive administration” if he is elected as governor.

“Senator Ubah is not a man who restricts himself to stereotypes when he is committed to excellence,” the source said.

“You can see it reflected in his businesses which has made him very successful.

“Even as a senator he does not care which party you belong to, as long as you are from Anambra and have something to offer in development his doors are open and he will work with you wholeheartedly.”

Okeke is currently the chief executive officer (CEO) of Gre-Joy, an estate broking firm based in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The APC chieftain was a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign council in Anambra during the 2015 general election.

Okeke is described as a grassroots politician who can boost the chances of Ubah.

Ubah had met with Osita Chidoka, former minister of aviation, in June. But the highpoints and outcome of the meeting are not certain.

”See who came calling—Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah. We had an animated conversation. Anambra 2021 is heating up after the emergence of my Party PDP’s candidate Valentine C Ozigbo, APGA’s Prof Chukwuma Soludo CFR and APC’s Sen Andy Emmanuel Uba,” Chidoka wrote after the meeting.

”Sen Uba is a grassroots mobiliser and indefatigable politician. We both turn 50 this year and have been friends for many years. The race will be exciting with an All Anambra South crew. Three from Aguata and one from Nnewi.”

Other politicians being considered as running mate are Ifeanyi Chukwuka, a medical doctor and former spokesman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), from Adazi Enu, Anaocha LGA, and Christian Okeke, a medical doctor and former member of the house of representatives, from Nkpor, Idemili North.

Chukwuka is a former director-general of the National Orientation Agency and former special adviser to Chris Ngige, when he was Anambra governor. He is said to be an orator who can bolster Ubah’s campaign with his wealth of experience and resources.

Ubah will be up against Andy Ubah, APC candidate; Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, and Charles Soludo, APGA candidate.