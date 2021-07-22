Home ENTERTAINMENT “If your wife is no longer beautiful, it’s your fault” – Reno Omokri tells men
Former presidential aide and author, Reno Omokri has advised men to take care of their wives because it’d be their fault if she is no longer beautiful.

Likening women to gardens that must be tended to by gardeners, Reno said men should do whatever it takes to ensure their wives still maintains her beauty.

Taking to Facebook, Reno wrote,

“Dear men,

If a garden is not looking beautiful, it is not the fault of the garden. It is the fault of the gardener. As a husband, your wife is your garden. If you complain that she is no longer looking beautiful, then you are at fault. Remember, Eve took the apple, but God blamed Adam. Do whatever you have to do to make your wife beautiful in your eyes. Garden flowers dress beautifully, so dress her beautifully. Flowers smell nice, so get her perfumes. Flowers that are manured grow better, so manure her with love and MONEY and your HONEY will blossom like a flower. I said WIFE. I did not say GIRLFRIEND!”

