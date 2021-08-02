“If your spouse is pressuring you to borrow money to do lavish wedding, they don’t love you” – Actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to advise intending couples against borrowing money to finance their weddings.

Yul advised couples to desist from this act, instead they should plan their weddings according to their financial capabilities.

He added that anyone who is pressuring their spouse to borrow money to throw an elaborate wedding party to impress people doesn’t love their partner.

According to Yul, a lot of people take loans for different shocking reasons lately so he decided to advise couples against taking loans for their weddings.

In other news, Yul Edochie recently advised his fans and followers against feeling entitled to favours or other people’s money.

According to the actor it’s always very important to use the word “please” when asking for help from other people.

He advised that people should do away with any form of entitlement mentality, adding that the only thing people should feel entitled to is what they’ve worked for.