If you thought the FDA’s approval of Aduhelm for Alzheimer’s was controversial, you should hear the experts’ thoughts on off-label use – Endpoints News

July 6, 2021 10:35 AM EDTUpdated 11:09 AM

If you thought the FDA’s ap­proval of Aduhelm for Alzheimer’s was con­tro­ver­sial, you should hear the ex­pert­s’ thoughts on off-la­bel use

When the FDA granted Biogen an accelerated approval for Biogen’s Aduhelm, it wasn’t just Alzheimer’s patients who got their hopes up.

There is, for instance, a related condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA) — which, like Alzheimer’s, is thought to be triggered by accumulation of beta amyloid deposits. The difference is that the amyloid is deposited in vessels in the brain rather than as plaques, potentially leading to bleeding and injury. And patients wanted to know: Since Aduhelm was approved on its ability to clear the very same protein that’s causing their disease, should they be taking it off-label?

Endpoints News

July 5, 2021 06:00 AM EDT

Sci­pher Med­i­cine trans­lates com­plex bi­ol­o­gy to pre­dict bet­ter out­comes

Researchers at Scipher Medicine have combined proprietary data and artificial intelligence to predict a patient’s response to costly biologics. Slava Akmaev, Ph.D., Scipher Chief Technology Officer and Head of Therapeutics describes the implications of their new study, Network-004 that demonstrates the ability of PrismRA® to identify anti-tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) therapy non-responders in both naïve and TNFi exposed patient populations.

Bob Nelsen (Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

July 6, 2021 06:07 AM EDTUpdated 11:19 AM

Scoop: Bob Nelsen is build­ing a Re­al­ly Big Neu­ro­science Com­pa­ny

Over the last year, ARCH managing director Bob Nelsen has been quietly raising hundreds of millions of dollars to launch a massive neuroscience-focused biotech.

The company has been filing documents out of ARCH’s San Francisco office since at least May of 2020. Fittingly for Nelsen — the venture capitalist who initially christened the CAR-T company Juno “Fuck Cancer” and the cell therapy behemoth Sana “Fuck Disease” — the biotech is operating under a codename: RBNC Therapeutics. It stands, a source said, for Really Big Neuroscience Company.

July 6, 2021 09:56 AM EDT

Eli Lil­ly, Boehringer In­gel­heim tout piv­otal heart fail­ure win for Jar­diance, po­ten­tial­ly set­ting up a No­var­tis show­down

Kyle Blankenship

Managing Editor

The major market for chronic heart failure — until recently an indication without a single approved therapy — has evolved into a horse race in recent months with some big-name drugmakers in the lead. A few steps behind Novartis, Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim are touting new data for SGLT2 inhibitor Jardiance they think will get the drug across the finish line.

Jardiance aced the primary endpoint in a pivotal outcomes trial in heart failure patients with a preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) with or without Type 2 diabetes, a major cardio market which Novartis’ Entresto cracked open earlier this year after an FDA approval, the partners said Monday.

Bob Kramer, Emergent BioSolutions CEO (Emergent)

July 6, 2021 10:18 AM EDT

Woes con­tin­ue pil­ing up for Emer­gent as man­u­fac­tur­er faces in­vestor re­volt, in­sid­er trad­ing al­le­ga­tions

Emergent BioSolutions’ troubles have only deepened since the bioreports reported in late March the CDMO had mixed up Covid-19 vaccine ingredients from J&J and AstraZeneca. Adding to its list of woes, the Maryland company is now facing an investor revolt, too.

At least four shareholders have filed lawsuits against Emergent in the last few months, with the latest coming from a police pension fund in Chicago suburb Lincolnshire, IL, on June 30. The fund’s complaint alleges Emergent not only failed to complete its fiduciary duties — a common lawsuit many companies face after a spate of bad news — but also engaged in insider trading, with several execs and board members selling more than $20 million in stock since April 2020.

Endpoints News

July 6, 2021 11:01 AM EDT

Chemo­Cen­tryx gets new PDU­FA date af­ter ma­jor amend­ment; Nim­i­um launch­es with eye on obe­si­ty

Following talks with the FDA, ChemoCentryx on Monday filed an amendment to its application for avacopan as a treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, resulting in a new PDUFA goal date of Oct. 7.

While the company did not explain what was contained in the amendment filing, its stock spiked by more than 10% on the news. How the agency will ultimately decide on the drug remains a mystery. The agency’s Arthritis Advisory Committee in May voted 9-9 on whether the efficacy data from a small Phase III trial support approval of avacopan, 10-8 in favor of the drug’s safety profile, and 10-8 that the benefit-risk profile is adequate to support approval.

July 6, 2021 07:57 AM EDTUpdated 11:34 AM

Down but not out: FDA re­jects Proven­tion’s di­a­betes drug as com­mer­cial prod­uct dif­fers from tri­al drug

Zachary Brennan

Senior Editor

In an expected and resolvable setback for Provention Bio, the FDA on Tuesday issued a complete response letter for the company’s Type 1 diabetes drug teplizumab after finding the commercial product failed to show pharmacokinetic comparability with the drug substance manufactured for clinical trials.

The company, which acquired teplizumab from Eli Lilly and showed signs of an incoming CRL by announcing the FDA’s PK concerns in April, noted that the FDA on July 2 told the company, “As PK remains the primary endpoint for demonstration of comparability between the two products, you will need to establish PK comparability appropriately between the intended commercial product and the clinical trial product or provide other data that adequately justify why PK comparability is not necessary.”

July 6, 2021 10:22 AM EDTUpdated 10:53 AM

Af­ter de­lay caused by Ital­ian CD­MO, No­var­tis moves man­u­fac­tur­ing to Aus­tri­an site

Josh Sullivan

Associate Editor

After the FDA handed Novartis a complete response letter for its PCSK9 drug inclisiran in December due to manufacturing deficiencies with its Italian CDMO partner, the company has resubmitted its application after switching to its own manufacturing site in Schaftenau, Austria.

The site in Schaftenau will start production following FDA inspection, which is expected “in due course,” a spokesperson from Novartis said in an email to Endpoints News.

Robert Habib, MiNA Therapeutics CEO

July 6, 2021 09:40 AM EDT

Eli Lil­ly adds a $15M eq­ui­ty sweet­en­er for its plat­form part­ner in saR­NA

John Carroll

Editor & Founder

The father-and-son team at MiNA Therapeutics is on a roll.

Just weeks after snagging a $25 million upfront and a treasure map with close to $1.25 billion in milestones from Eli Lilly, the pharma giant is back with a $15 million equity sweetener.

A quiet player for the first decade of its existence, MiNA Therapeutics has been racking up deals and dollars in the past 2 years. In addition to the Lilly pact, AstraZeneca signed up with the Imperial College London spinout along with Servier.

July 6, 2021 08:44 AM EDT

Chi­nese health au­thor­i­ty erects new gold stan­dard in on­col­o­gy R&D, spook­ing in­vestors in boom­ing field

Kyle Blankenship

Managing Editor

The US has long been the leader in research and development in oncology, but homegrown Chinese drugmakers have jumped one hurdle after another in making a name for themselves. Now, the Chinese government is erecting new hurdles for its native industry to leap, and — at least for now — it’s putting a slight chill on the field.

The Chinese health authority NMPA’s Center for Drug Evaluation released new guidance on oncology R&D late last week, offering a new gold standard for how homegrown drugmakers should determine clinical efficacy amid a booming field for drug innovation, according to draft documents.

