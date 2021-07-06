If you thought the FDA’s approval of Aduhelm for Alzheimer’s was controversial, you should hear the experts’ thoughts on off-label use – Endpoints News

When the FDA granted Biogen an accelerated approval for Biogen’s Aduhelm, it wasn’t just Alzheimer’s patients who got their hopes up.

There is, for instance, a related condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA) — which, like Alzheimer’s, is thought to be triggered by accumulation of beta amyloid deposits. The difference is that the amyloid is deposited in vessels in the brain rather than as plaques, potentially leading to bleeding and injury. And patients wanted to know: Since Aduhelm was approved on its ability to clear the very same protein that’s causing their disease, should they be taking it off-label?