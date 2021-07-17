“If you have not found your purpose or success, don’t find a wife” – Reno Omokri tells men

Former Presidential aide and author, Reno Omokri has advised men to find their purpose and success first before picking a wife.

Taking to Facebook, Reno stated that when a man is successful and purposeful, a good wife will naturally come his way without stress.

According to him, choosing a wife before achieving a certain level of success can cause trouble in the marriage or relationship.

He wrote:

“Dear men,



If you have not found your purpose or success, don’t find a wife, because you won’t be able to fund her. If you find a wife before finding your purpose and success, most likely, you have found trouble. When you find purpose and success, the right woman will find you. God only brought Eve to Adam when Adam found his purpose (caring for the Garden of Eden). You do not need a wife simply because you have sensual urges. You need a wife when you have a life that is successful enough to accommodate other people”

