Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has opined that anyone who hates gay people is not a Christian but a religious follower.

The media personality shared her opinion via her social media page and it has swung the doors of debate, open.

She wrote ;

If you hate gay people I’m here to tell you You’re not a Christian You’re a religious follower Just burn your bible because if Jesus see you, him go naked you give devil


Hypocrites

