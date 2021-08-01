Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has opined that anyone who hates gay people is not a Christian but a religious follower.
The media personality shared her opinion via her social media page and it has swung the doors of debate, open.
She wrote ;
If you hate gay people I’m here to tell you You’re not a Christian You’re a religious follower Just burn your bible because if Jesus see you, him go naked you give devil
Hypocrites
