“If you don’t bring money to bribe my Angels, my prayers won’t work for you” – Nigerian pastor tells members (Video)

A video circulating on social media shows a Nigerian pastor urging his congregants to “bribe his angels” so his prayers can speedily work for them.

According to him, he needs money to facilitate his ministry work so anyone who gives to the cause will be supernaturally blessed. He gave this condition as a sure way of partaking of the blessing and grace he carries.

Thereafter, he encouraged his church members to be generous with their seeds and donations to the church.

”We need your money to come on my alter so that my alter will touch you. The only way the grace functioning in me will work for you is that you’ll come and bribe my Angels…” he said in part.

