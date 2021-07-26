Home hearsay “If you don’t bring money to bribe my Angels, my prayers won’t work for you” – Nigerian pastor tells members (Video)
hearsay

“If you don’t bring money to bribe my Angels, my prayers won’t work for you” – Nigerian pastor tells members (Video)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“if-you-don’t-bring-money-to-bribe-my-angels,-my-prayers-won’t-work-for-you”-–-nigerian-pastor-tells-members-(video)

A video circulating on social media shows a Nigerian pastor urging his congregants to “bribe his angels” so his prayers can speedily work for them.

Nigerian pastor tells

According to him, he needs money to facilitate his ministry work so anyone who gives to the cause will be supernaturally blessed. He gave this condition as a sure way of partaking of the blessing and grace he carries.

Thereafter, he encouraged his church members to be generous with their seeds and donations to the church.

”We need your money to come on my alter so that my alter will touch you. The only way the grace functioning in me will work for you is that you’ll come and bribe my Angels…” he said in part.

Watch the video below ;

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Church founder places sacked winners chapel pastor on...

Nasarawa footballer slumps and dies during match

CCTV footage shows the moment a lady deliberately...

Suspected thug hangs on the bonnet of a...

Lady buys her first car, a 2022 Kia...

Car Wash Guy wrecks his client’s Benz GLC...

“I’m desperate to marry, I don’t want to...

Bayelsa man in search of a mentally challenged...

Lady narrates how a woman she took as...

Obituary for trader shot dead in Ladipo market...

Leave a Reply