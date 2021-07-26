“If you did not marry your husband a virgin, you’re also a sinner” – Actress, Moyo Lawal slams judgmental married women

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Moyo Lawal has lambasted married women who judge young unmarried ladies that engage in pre-marital sex.

According to her, if any of the judgmental married women did not marry their husband as virgins, they they are also sinners and have no moral right to judge other women.

Moyo stated this while reacting to a video of comedian, Ali Baba, where he said ladies who lived promiscuous life before getting married are always the first to insult ladies online.

She said,

“See eeh … so far you didn’t marry your husband as a virgin … …. Sugarcoat it anyhow you want sex before marriage is a sin!! ✌️if you lik let him be the one who disvirgined you … 🙈still a sin!! You are a sinner !!🙄😂😂and you have no right to be calling anyone names !! I don’t know why , people who live in glass houses are always the first set of people to throw stones … Stop judging people who sin different from you … stop calling people names because you own is hidden … Just stop being a hypocrite… all this married women doing things and still having guts to judge people 😳🙄 ….. …. I don’t even understand, shey they told you that if you bring down other women …. Your sins will be washed away ni ? It is a lie oooh😂😂😂 But what is my own …. Na you people Sabi continue suffering and smiling ✌️.. My own is when God blesses me with a great husband who has sense and is not societal influenced ( I will have said my Kanye but see how Kanye is doing anyhow 🙄anyways I digress🙈)….. ……. … …. I won’t have to be envious of hawt girls , tearing them down or having to cheat to maintain keeping a home … ….. Amen”

