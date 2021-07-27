“If you can’t practice what you support, check yourself” — Osinbajo’s media aide, Nwachi slams those supporting BBNaija’s Angel

VP Osinbajo’s media aide, Maria Ude Nwachi, has taken a swipe at those supporting BB. housemate, Angel, for exposing her mammary glands.

It can be recalled that Angel’s outfit on Sunday night caused a stir on social media as netizens aired their opinion about her boobies. However, some Nollywood stars defended her and slammed those shaming her body.

In an apparent reaction to this, Nwachi took to Facebook to address people who encourage ladies to exposing their bodies as a sign of high confidence.

According to her, majority of those defending nudity will never dress nude or allow their children to wear revealing clothes.

Read her full post below,

“Yeah she should be allowed dress nude if she wants to and show us everything in her body. Yeah showing us her flatties is high confidence.. yes support her..”



That was no high confidence.



That was mgba-mgba nsi.



If you can’t practice what you support, if you can’t do what you encourage other to do, you are an enabler of fatal iberibeness. You are leading people to their doom. Check yourself.



They will hide under “don’t bodyshame” but won’t dress nude nor allow their own daughters to dare it. All to encourage lack of shame and degeneration. All to make you do what they won’t do, so they will be laughing at you on the inside and be clapping for your dance of ignominy publicly.



Ladies, don’t let pretenders and ndi iru abuo mislead you. Their support is fake so you will go out and descrete yourself publicly while they cover their own necessities..”

