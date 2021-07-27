“If you cannot handle being a step-mom to a Man’s kids, please DO NOT MARRY HIM” – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood Actress and Mother-of-one, has opined that there’s no justification for maltreating another woman’s child.

Reacting to the news that a teenage wife inserted hot iron into the private part of her stepdaughter because she bedwetted, Tonto wrote ;

Dear WOMEN,



If you can not handle being a step-mom to your/A man’s kids,then please DO NOT MARRY HIM!!!!



I REPEAT DO NOT MARRY HIM..



LEAVE HIM ALONE TO FIND PEACE WITH HIS CHILDREN IN THE HANDS OF A GOOD WOMAN…

Drawing from personal experience growing up with MY stepmom, our relationship was nothing short of amazing,she was my sister,best friend and mother all in one,and THIS MADE ME ALWAYS WANT TO BEA STEP MOM..



Because I want another little Girl and Boy to experience Love in this special form..

I wonder why some stepmom can’t be like her,



PERSONALLY, I feel being a step-mom is a PRIVILEGE TO RAISE ANOTHER WOMANS CHILD LIKE YOURS…



THATS ANOTHER LEVEL OF GRACE AND BLESSINGS HEAVEN IS GOING RELEASE ON YOU..

There’s no justification for maltreating another person’s child!!!



There is no justification for hating another woman’s child…

Women like this should be released to other WOMEN LIKE ME to deal with…



She need to be dealt with heavily …