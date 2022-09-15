“If You Call Me For Interview And I Don’t Answer, No Vex” – Bisola Aiyeola Blows Hot After ‘Crying’ For Husband

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, and actress, Bisola Aiyeola, has expressed her annoyance at how a statement she made in an interview was misunderstood by online users.You would recall that Bisola Aiyeola revealed her intentions to get herself attached to a man, saying she is tired of living her single life as an independent lady.

Speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during Blackbox Roundtable conversations, Bisola Aiyeola stated that she needs to attach herself to a man who would rescue her and secure her needs because she is fed up with being an independent lady.

She intimated that she has been independent since she was 17 years old and now, she’s 36 years old and seeks to get herself attached to a man who would foot her bills.

“Baby please find me, I’m single and tired of being Independent I want to be dependent. I’ve been independent since I was 17years. I’m 36 now I want to be married so I can give birth to another child before 38 oh,” she said.

Bisola, however, turned to her Instagram stories to lament how a lighthearted discussion was misconstrued into a crazy headline when the statement went viral and garnered a number of responses.

Bisola said that if someone calls her for an interview but gets no response, they shouldn’t be upset.

