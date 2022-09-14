If You Are The Man For Me, Come And Get Me Now – BBNaija’s Tacha Says

Reality TV star and brand influencer, Natacha Akide simply called Tacha has made an open call to men who are interested in making her their wife to come forward and present their applications to her.Tacha, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ house, said she is available for a relationship.

Therefore, any man who believes he is the man for her can come for her.

In a recent interview on ‘Wake Up Nigeria’, reported by Ghbase.com she said, “God has my ‘mumu button’ at the moment. I don’t think any man should be intimidated by me. I am only 26, still growing and learning. I am really open-minded. If you are the man for me out there, come and get me. For now, it is just me, God and my team.”

Opening up on how she has kept her brand relevant and thriving, Tacha said, “I have evolved because change is constant. I have really grown but I am still a no-nonsense person. The only difference is that I am no longer in the BBN house. I am out here in the real world where people can actually see the actual Tacha, and not certain narratives created by other people. When I look into the mirror, I see a strong and resilient black woman. Nothing keeps me going more than that.”

