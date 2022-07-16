“If you are not having coitus 4 times a week, you need deliverance” – Rapper Jua Cali’s wife, Lilly

Lilly Asigo, wife of Kenyan hip hop artist, Jua Cali, has averred that people who do not have coitus up to four times a week need deliverance.

The television personality stated this in a post via her Insta-stories, noting that women who do not enjoy intercourse have bad spirits.

According to her, saved people have more meaningful and enjoyable intercourse.

“Ladies…If you are not enjoying s3x, you have a bad spirit, you need deliverance. If your guy is not Effin you 4 times a week, you both need deliverance unless MKO 99yrs old…Saved people have more meaningful enjoyable s3x”. She wrote.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man has taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to dish out some marital advice to married men and soon-to-be husbands.

@RowlyDaDon recently celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with his wife and mother of his two kids, and decided to share seven marriage advice to people.

Read his full post as shared on Monday, July 4,