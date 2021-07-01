“If Ka3na was in the house longer, we would have fought everyday.” – Tolani Baj (Video)

Big Brother . reunion continued yesterday and the housemates recounted on the time they were triggered the most by other housemates.

In the early days of last year’s show, Tolani Baj and Ka3na gave fans the first “Verbal fight” and Tolani Baj said yesterday that if the self-acclaimed Boss-lady had stayed longer in the house, they would have fought everyday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KA3NA (@official_ka3na)

Tolani Baj said ;

Ka3na acts too bossy and if she had stayed longer in the house, we would have fought everyday.

Her being evicted made me step back a little bit because there was no other person looking for my trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BROTHER .21 – BB. (@bb._housemates)

Related Posts ”Olodo Rabata” – Tolani Baj replies lady who questioned her dress sense

Music: Patoranking – Everyday

#BB.Reunion : “Prince kissed Lilo right in front of me and I felt disrespected” – Tolani Baj.

Video: Patoranking – Everyday

VIDEO: 9ice – Glass House