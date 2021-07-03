“If it’s easy, do am” – Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi blows hot as she posts receipts of money she has sent him

Fast rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde has again taken to social media to drag him.

This time, the 21-year-old mother who insisted that she has achieved a lot financially after leaving the singer, shared receipts of money she has ever sent to him.

Sharing screenshots which showed different times she sent him money, Kemi claimed she was the one always giving in the relationship but was never appreciated.

In her words,

“I’ve received constant attacks since posting this but I still stand on my words, It’s my truth, its part of my story, a part of my reality and YES I’ve achieved a lot especially financially since finally choosing to leave and no one can teach me how to heal from this. “If its easy as you all say please come and put a foot in my shoe. It was not just the constant giving but the unappreciation. This was more than a relationship and it has not only caused me pain in the end but left a scar so please let me do what I want and say what I want during my healing process, at the end of the day It’s my life and my pain. Besides I ain’t lying on nobody, just simply speaking my truth. This is just ‘some’ receipts if its easy, do am. lol”.

See her post below,