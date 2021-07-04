*Queeneth Hilbert

By Ayo Onikoyi

Queeneth Hilbert is one of Nollywood’s delectable actresses who doesn’t take prisoners when it comes to brandishing her beauty on social media. Recently, the half-Nigerian, half-Lebanese beauty has been serving hot pictures of herself on Instagram with captions to whet all sorts of sensibilities while also in some cases dishing out motivational messages.

But the one that really caught the attention of Potpourri is the actress’ open challenge to any man who desires her to come forth and express his feelings.

“If you are crushing on me and you are not saying it, my dear you are playing with grace,” she posted.

Queeneth knows she’s beautiful and doesn’t seem to care whether you validate it or not, she’s confidently living her world of beauty and God’s grace.

“Love yourself unconditionally, a kind of love that doesn’t ask the outside world to confirm validity. The way people talk about Queeneth being beautiful doesn’t even occur to me. I don’t see myself as such. All my life people never stopped telling me I am beautiful,” says in a chat with Potpourri.

Queeneth Hilbert started out as a model as a mere child but took to acting officially in 2012.

