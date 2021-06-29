Home WORLD NEWS Idyllic chateau nestled in scenic Oregon farmland lists for $5.5 million. Take a look
WORLD NEWS

Idyllic chateau nestled in scenic Oregon farmland lists for $5.5 million. Take a look

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
idyllic-chateau-nestled-in-scenic-oregon-farmland-lists-for-$55-million.-take-a-look

A stunningly beautiful, custom-built chateau that looks like it was pulled straight from a storybook has listed in West Linn, Oregon for $5.5 million — a mere 30 minutes from downtown Portland.

Interior

Interior

The home was built with “materials imported from all over the world,” the listing says, along with antique pieces by local artists.

Kitchen

Kitchen

“Each room has its own story to tell,” the listing says. “From tile imported from France to 300 year old door handles on the wine cellar to 10 foot tall kitchen doors from Morocco, there is no lack of creativity, history, and beauty in this home. Each antique piece has been complimented by custom local wood and ironwork.”

Interior

Interior

The 13,023-square-foot chateau, with 10 bedrooms and 9.5-plus bathrooms, sits on 68.48 acres, surrounded by scenic farmland.

Exterior

Exterior

“The beautifully landscaped courtyard and back patio are great for entertaining large groups. Top it all off with breathtaking views from every window,” the listing describes. “Potential uses include a vineyard, working farm, corporate retreat, or fabulous home with plenty of room for family and guests.”

Exterior

Exterior

According to the photos of the interior, character seeps from nearly every inch of the property with its classic style and decor.

Interior

Interior

California mega mansion — with an operating room — lists for $65 million. Take a look

Southlake, Texas, castle ‘totally fit for royalty’ shows up on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ page

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Afghanistan: Taliban fighters launch attack on Ghazni

Florida condo collapse: Investigators focus on structural failure

Workplace gains elusive for highly educated UK minorities

Hezbollah leader, Hamas chief discuss recent Gaza fighting

United bets big on premium flyers with its...

Israeli apartheid on campus

Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

Iran International Reports on Seedo Corp’s Disruptive Technology

Eritrean forces withdraw from key towns in Ethiopia’s...

‘Excruciating:’ Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6

Leave a Reply