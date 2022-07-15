idol-found-damaged-in-doda,-fir-registered

JAMMU: The Jammu and

Kashmir Police

registered a case against unidentified persons after photographs of an idol in remote Ram-Rachna meadow in

Doda

district went viral. It is not clear whether the damage to the idol, which is made of concrete and placed in the open, was caused due to weather conditions.

Police are investigating the case, Doda

SSP

Abdul Qayoom said. A police team from

Goha

along with the temple committee, including the caretaker of the temple, priest Bir Singh, visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

“The Ram-Rachna meadow remains snow-covered for six months. As per initial investigations, the idol might have been damaged due to frost as it is made of concrete and is in the open. The idol remains under snow at sub-zero temperatures. A photograph clicked in April also shows some signs of wear and tear on the idol and these have increased in June,” the SSP added.

The SSP appealed to the people to stay calm and requested them not to fall prey to exaggerated social media reports.

