ICYMI: Pics From Malaika Arora’s “GAL”amorous Saturday Night With Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan And Others – NDTV

Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra had a blast at a weekend party on Saturday and pictures from their get-together are all things “GALamarous” (in Karan Johar’s words). Malaika looked gorgeous in a black and white ensemble while Maheep Kapoor looked stunning in a black dress. Sharing a few glimpses of the party on his Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote: “GALamarous.” In the pictures shared by Maheep Kapoor, celebrated stylist Tanya Ghavri can also be seen posing with Malaika and others. “Saturday Night photo dump,” Maheep Kapoor captioned the pictures, in one of which Karan Johar can be seen clicking a group photo.

Malaika Arora recently finished shooting for her reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar. She set the Internet on fire last week by sharing pictures of herself from Supermodel Of The Year 2 diaries. Take a look:

Meanwhile, check out this adorable photo of Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan and her pet pooch. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan married in 1998 and after 19 years of marriage, in 2017, they divorced. They are parents to Arhaan.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India’s Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.