icymi:-miguel-angel-jimenez-makes-albatross-at-senior-british,-celebrates-as-only-he-can

Miguel Angel Jimenez’s tweet about his albatross at the first hole of Saturday’s third round of the Senior British Open at Sunningdale Golf Club (Old) in Berkshire, England, was almost as good as the shot. Almost.

The Mechanic tweeted: “Hit a bomb drive off the 1st. 147 yards left for my second – just a 9 iron. As soon as I hit it I knew it was good, it never left the flag. What a great sound – slam dunk albatross. No better way to start the round. Perfecto!”

Perfecto, indeed, and worthy of an homage to Chi Chi Rodriguez with the sheath of the sword and a little Michael Jackson moonwalk. No one could make it look cooler.

That remarkable start propelled Jimenez to shoot 3-under 67. He entered the final round four strokes off the lead and tied with Germany’s Bernhard Langer. They’re chasing Stephen Dodd, who equaled the lowest round in the history of the Senior British Open by shooting an 8-under 62 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds. The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day at Sunningdale to improve to 11-under 199.

American Jerry Kelly (68) and Northern Irishman Darren Clarke (70) are Dodd’s closest pursuers.