icymi-in-mets-land:-thrilling-comeback-and-more-good-injury-news

Scores feared dead as rescuers soldier on nearly week after Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Rescue crews found more bodies overnight in the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the leader of an Israeli search team said on Wednesday, after days of scant progress in discovering the fate of dozens of people still missing. In an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning, Colonel Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said he had just finished a 12-hour shift and that workers “found some more people,” though he did not say how many. “The way I look at it, as an old Navy guy, is that when somebody is missing in the military, you’re missing until you’re found, and we don’t stop the search,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a news briefing on Tuesday.