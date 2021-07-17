Associated Press

Pirates top Mets 4-1 after shoving match; Lindor injured

Francisco Lindor left injured moments before Marcus Stroman and his New York Mets teammates got into a heated shoving match with Pittsburgh during the Pirates’ rain-delayed 4-1 victory Friday night. Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the Pirates in a game delayed 39 minutes by showers in the bottom of the second inning. Mets manager Luis Rojas had no further update following the game other than to say the star shortstop would be examined in the morning.