-
MLB.com
Vlad Jr.’s two homers | FastCast
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches 30 homers with two smashes vs. Rangers, plus Jake Cronenworth hits for the cycle on this edition of FastCast
-
Associated Press
Pirates top Mets 4-1 after shoving match; Lindor injured
Francisco Lindor left injured moments before Marcus Stroman and his New York Mets teammates got into a heated shoving match with Pittsburgh during the Pirates’ rain-delayed 4-1 victory Friday night. Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the Pirates in a game delayed 39 minutes by showers in the bottom of the second inning. Mets manager Luis Rojas had no further update following the game other than to say the star shortstop would be examined in the morning.
-
NBC Sports EDGE
Shakeup at Team Penske, Wood Brothers
In a flurry of reports Thursday morning, Brad Keselowski’s departure from Team Penske and Harrison Burton’s promotion to Cup were announced. (Getty Images)