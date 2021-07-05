By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

At least, 10 people were arrested after members of the Take-It-Back movement led by a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, stormed the Dunamis International Gospel Centre church service, on Sunday, to protest against ‘bad governance’.

bioreports gathered that the church had asked all first-timers to come out for prayers, but the activists trooped out with ‘Buhari Must Go’ T-shirts, chanting the inscription writing on their clothes and live streaming the drama on social media.

They reportedly ignored the church administrators pleas to disperse them as they marched through the aisle to the altar.

Consequently, security operatives were drafted in to help disperse the demonstrators because the church service became rowdy.

However, a member of the Take-It-Back movement, Mr Sanyaolu Juwon, accused the leadership of the church of double standards.

He said: “The church asked all first-timers to come out for prayers. The patriotic citizens obeyed the clarion call from the Altar with their fully displayed ‘Buhari Must Go’ shirt.

“They were immediately apprehended by the church security on their way out of the church and subsequently handed to the DSS.

“Kudos to the courageous activists for this creativity. I’m certain if the activists had worn a shirt inscribing ‘Sai Buhari’, they would have ranked as Pastor Enenche’s new best friend.

“In revolutionary epochs, the church has always been one with the oppressive state. And this wretched trend has not changed and it’s not likely to change until we create a social system that consciously separates religion from the state.”

Speaking also, the leader of the group, Omoyele Sowore, criticised the church for demanding that his supporters delete the live-streamed videotapes from social media.

“Dr Paul Enenche’s security men and the DSS at Dunamis International Gospel Centre have forced the campaigners to delete the live-streamed videotapes at the church premises,” he said.

However, the media office at Dunamis headquarters, Lugbe, Abuja, confirmed the incident to bioreports, adding that the church’s leadership would state the matter.

But as of the time of filing this report, 7:05 pm, the church was yet to release the statement or respond to further inquiries by Our Correspondent.

