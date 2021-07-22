iconic-moments-from-summer-olympics-history

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt looks back at his Olympic competitors during a 100-meter semifinal in 2016. Bolt won the final a short time later, becoming the first man in history to win the 100 meters at three straight Olympic Games. Bolt, the world-record holder in the 100 and 200 meters, won eight gold medals during his legendary Olympic career. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters Updated 1:46 PM ET, Thu July 22, 2021

The Summer Olympics have provided us with many unforgettable moments over the years.

These include record-breaking performances and phenomenal displays of athletic skill. But some also transcended sport.

Here are the iconic moments we remember most.