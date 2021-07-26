Home Technology iCloud has another case of the Mondays: Mail, Calendar, Photos, more facing downtime – 9to5Mac
iCloud is seeing downtime for eight services this morning including iCloud Mail, Calendar, Contacts, Drive, Photos, Find My, and more.

Apple confirmed the iCloud outages on its System Status page this morning saying “Some users are affected” by the downtime.

Some of the services are having “intermittent issues” while others may not be available at all. The problems started just after 4:40 am PT / 7:30 am ET.

We’ll keep an eye on the issues and update this post as the services come back online.

Today’s outage includes:

  • Find My
  • iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs
  • iCloud Calendar
  • iCloud Contacts
  • iCloud Drive
  • iCloud Keychain
  • iCloud Mail
  • Photos

