iCloud has another case of the Mondays: Mail, Calendar, Photos, more facing downtime – 9to5Mac

iCloud is seeing downtime for eight services this morning including iCloud Mail, Calendar, Contacts, Drive, Photos, Find My, and more.
Apple confirmed the iCloud outages on its System Status page this morning saying “Some users are affected” by the downtime.
Some of the services are having “intermittent issues” while others may not be available at all. The problems started just after 4:40 am PT / 7:30 am ET.
We’ll keep an eye on the issues and update this post as the services come back online.
Today’s outage includes:
- Find My
- iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs
- iCloud Calendar
- iCloud Contacts
- iCloud Drive
- iCloud Keychain
- iCloud Mail
- Photos
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:
About the Author
Michael Potuck
@michaelpotuck
Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.