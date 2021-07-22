Home NEWS Ice T reacts to the hoopla over his ‘twin’ daughter
On Wednesday, the “Law & Order: SVU” star tweeted a thank you on behalf of his daughter with wife Coco Austin.

“Today @BabyChanelworld just wanted to say THANKS! for all the recent internet LOVE she’s been getting… 48k Twitter and 447k IG followers,” the tweet read. “Not bad for a 5yr old.”

    The photo posted on the youngster’s Twitter account shows Austin holding Chanel at a concert for her dad’s band Body Count.

      Social media went wild for it, noting that the 5-year-old looked exactly like her father.

        Ice T also has two adult children, Letesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr., from previous relationships.

