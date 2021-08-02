Ice Cream: The history and preparation of the grand yet humble summer food – Times of India

The origin of ice creams is often debated. Some say that it originated in Persia, while others say that it originated in the Roman Empire when Nero, the Roman emperor collected ice and made a sorbet with it. It is also suggested that ice cream was originated in the Mongol Empire which then passed it on to China. Marco Polo is often credited with the existence of Ice creams in Europe because a lot of people believe that he was the one who introduced sorbet desserts in Europe, after he came back from a visit to China. Snow and ice was always an important part in a lot of cultures in order to cool or chill drinks. Later, Ice creams were made after the endothermic effect was explored. It was difficult to freeze cream as it could only be chilled but it soon began to freeze after salt was added to it. Salt drew the heat from the cream and helped it in freezing.