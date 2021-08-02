Ice Cream: The history and preparation of the grand yet humble summer food – Times of India

- close
01/5Ice cream is a widely consumed summer food
Ice cream is one of the widely consumed frozen foods, specially in peak months of summer and can either be had in dessert or be eaten just as a snack. Ice creams are usually made from milk or cream and can be of different flavours such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and butterscotch etc. The texture of ice cream is what is loved by everyone. It is cold, melts in your mouth and has a smooth and light texture. Ice creams are colourful and visually very appealing so saying no to it can be hard sometimes. Ice creams are either served in bowls or small cups from which we eat it using spoons or are served in edible cones. Sometimes, Ice creams are just made by freezing crushed ice mixed with flavours and food colourings in moulds and are called Ice cream bars. Ice creams are paired with a number of other desserts such as apple pie, brownies and cakes etc. They are also used to make milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches, sundaes and soda floats.
02/5Origin of Ice cream
The origin of ice creams is often debated. Some say that it originated in Persia, while others say that it originated in the Roman Empire when Nero, the Roman emperor collected ice and made a sorbet with it. It is also suggested that ice cream was originated in the Mongol Empire which then passed it on to China. Marco Polo is often credited with the existence of Ice creams in Europe because a lot of people believe that he was the one who introduced sorbet desserts in Europe, after he came back from a visit to China. Snow and ice was always an important part in a lot of cultures in order to cool or chill drinks. Later, Ice creams were made after the endothermic effect was explored. It was difficult to freeze cream as it could only be chilled but it soon began to freeze after salt was added to it. Salt drew the heat from the cream and helped it in freezing.
03/5Variations of Ice cream around the world
Sorbets were the first frozen desserts that had a close similarity with ice cream. It is a dessert that is popular in Europe and is known as ‘Givre’ in French, ‘Agraz’ in Maghreb and ‘Sherbet’ in Canada. Sorbets are sweet frozen desserts that are made from sugar and water which is mixed with fruits, wine or honey. Gelato is another variation of ice cream which is a dessert very popular in Italy. It is made from butterfat whole milk, different flavours and sugar. Gelato has more density than normal ice creams and thus is a richer version of the same. Some usual flavours of gelato consist of pistachio, chocolate, hazelnut and ice cream base with no flavour. Frozen yogurt is also a dessert that is similar to Ice cream because of its dairy base. It is made from yogurt, flavours, sugar and milk fat. Frozen yogurt is a popular and light dessert that is widely consumed in the United States.
04/5Some historical facts about Ice cream
- 1.Qulfi or Kulfi, which is popular in the Indian subcontinent, is a frozen dessert that originated in the Mughal Empire in the 16th century. Kulfi was a variation of a Persian ice cream known as ‘Bastani Sonnati’.
- 2.17th -18th century saw the appearance of ice creams in England and the recipe for the same was published in 1718 in London.
- 3.Agnes Marshall or popularly known as “Queen of Ices” wrote books and gave lectures to popularise the recipes and consumption of ice creams in England.
- 4.July 18th is celebrated as Ice Cream Day to commemorate this widely enjoyed frozen dessert.
05/5This is how you can make Ice cream at home
Ice creams are made from a lot of flavours but this recipe is for making plain vanilla ice cream as it is the easiest. This recipe does not use an ice cream maker and the procedure remains same for any flavoured ice cream.
Preparation Time: 10
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Freezing time: 2-3 hours
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
- 1.1 cup sweet condensed milk
- 2.3 teaspoon vanilla extract/essence
- 3.Pinch of salt
- 4.2 cups heavy cream
- 5.Sugar as required
Method:
- 1.In a bowl, whisk vanilla extract, condensed milk and salt. Keep aside.
- 2.In a large bowl, whip heavy cream well until peaks are formed. Mix whipped cream with the condensed milk mixture with a spatula in intervals.
- 3.After everything has been mixed well, pour the ice cream mixture in a large container and freeze for 2-3 hours before serving.
