Ibom Air Starts Flights To Port Harcourt – thewillnigeria

July 05, (THEWILL) – Ibom Air will commence scheduled daily flights to Port-Harcourt from Lagos and Abuja, from Monday 5th July 2021, management has said.

In a release, signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. George Uriesi, the company indicated that the launch of the Port-Harcourt flights from Lagos and Abuja is part of the ongoing expansion programme, aimed at fulfilling the promise of schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service to a wider pool of domestic travellers across the country.

THEWILL reports that Port Harcourt will bring to six the total number of destinations Ibom Air covers in the country, in addition to Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu.

Uriesi said: “We want to take this opportunity to assure our passengers that safety and customer satisfaction will remain at the centre of Ibom Air’s operations, and we will continue to work hard to meet and exceed your expectations, so that you continue to see us as your airline of first choice.