Ibom Air New Deliveries Begin Operation – THISDAY Newspapers

Ibom Air has announced that its two new Airbus A220 aircraft hit the skies yesterday, bringing the much-needed capacity, more comfort, enhanced safety and increased reliability to the domestic air travel market.

The airline said both new leased aircraft were the result of the its decision to fast- track its fleet development plan in order to respond to a surge in passenger numbers, which stretched the capacity of its CRJ900 fleet to the maximum, adding that with the arrival of both leased jets, the airline is now able to provide the much-needed capacity sought by its fast-increasing clientele.

“Ibom Air’s passengers on the Lagos-Abuja route can now experience three flights each way daily, in the comfort of the A220. The A220 will also serve the Uyo to Lagos and Uyo to Abuja routes, while the airline’s fleet of five CRJ900s fills up any gaps, providing adequate capacity on all the other routes,” the airline said.

According to the Airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. George Uriesi, “We are pleased to introduce the Airbus A220, one of the most advanced passenger jets in the world, into the Nigerian domestic market.

“While our fleet of Bombardier CRJ900s did a splendid job powering the airline during its start-up phase, we had to adjust our business strategy and fast track our move to higher capacity aircraft. With the introduction of the A220, this capacity squeeze will be adequately addressed.”



Ibom Air also disclosed that it is currently in negotiations with Airbus to procure a fleet of brand new A220s for deliveries commencing fourth quarter 2022.