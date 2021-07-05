Ibom Air commences daily flights to Port-Harcourt

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Ibom Air, a Nigerian Airline, owned by Akwa Ibom State Government, on Monday July 5, 2021, commenced scheduled daily flights into the City of Port-Harcourt from Abuja and Lagos.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ibom Air Mr George Uriesi disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

ALSO READ: 15 Borno indigenes in Edo IDP drop out of varsities, send SOS to Zulum

Uriesi stated that Port Harcourt would bring to six, the total number of destinations Ibom Air covers in the country, in addition to Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu.

He explained that the launch of our Port-Harcourt flights was part of the company’s ongoing expansion program, and assured their passengers that safety and customer satisfaction would remain at the center of Ibom Air’s operations.

His words, “Port Harcourt will bring to six the total number of destinations we cover in the country, in addition to Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu. The launch of our Port-Harcourt flights from Lagos and Abuja is part of our ongoing expansion program.

ALSO READ: Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira joins Crystal Palace on 3-year deal

“Our aim is to be able to offer our promise of schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service to a wider pool of domestic travelers across the country.

“We want to take this opportunity to assure our passengers that safety and customer satisfaction will remain at the center of Ibom Air’s operations, and we will continue to work hard to meet and exceed your expectations, so that you continue to see us as your airline of first choice”.

He reiterated that Ibom Air aims to set standard as an Airline of choice for passengers, by focusing on schedule reliability, on-time performance, and excellent service with a vision to be a world-class, African regional airline and a mission to build a safe, service-focused and profitable airline.

bioreports News Nigeria