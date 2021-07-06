Akwa Ibom State Airline, Ibom Air, has commenced daily scheduled flights into Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from Lagos and Abuja.

The Chief Operating Officer, Ibom Air, Mr George Ureisi, disclosed this on Monday in a statement titled ‘Ibom Air commences flights to Portharcourt’.

Ureisi said the launch of the Port Harcourt flights had brought to six the total number of destinations covered by the Air Air, in addition to Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu.

The statement said, “The launch of our Port-Harcourt flights from Lagos and Abuja is part of our ongoing expansion programme.

“Our aim is to be able to offer our promise of schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service to a wider pool of domestic travelers across the country.

“We want to take this opportunity to assure our passengers that safety and customer satisfaction will remain at the centre of Ibom Air’s operations, and we will continue to work hard to meet and exceed your expectations, so that you continue to see us as your airline of first choice.”

