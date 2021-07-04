ibedc-dissociates-from-sale-of-unistar-metres,-warns-customers

Niyi Olasinde

THE Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has dissociated itself from the sale of Unistar Prepaid metres, which has been stopped since 2014.

IBEDC stated that some agents have been selling and installing the Unistar prepaid metres to unsuspecting members of the public, warning its customers not to buy such metres again.

According to the company in a press statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IBEDC, Engr. John Ayodele, the sales of Unistar metres to customers has been stopped since 2014, in compliance with the directive of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The company said any of its customers who purchased the Unistar metre after 2014, did not buy from IBEDC, neither did such customers pay for electricity used on those metres to IBEDC whenever they vended.

The statement, which was made available to Bioreports on Tuesday reads in part: “The attention of the management of IBEDC Plc has been drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous agents operating within our franchise on the sale and installation of the defunct Unistar Prepaid metres.

“IBEDC stopped the sales of the Unsitar metres to customers since 2014 in compliance with the directive of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). To this end, any customer who purchased the Unistar metre after 2014, did not buy it from IBEDC, neither did such customers pay for electricity used on those metres to IBEDC whenever they vend.

“The management of Unistar Hi-Tech Systems Limited, the manufacturer of the metres in a public disclaimer on the pages of the Bioreports News newspaper of 14th of June, 2021 said it had discontinued the production and the sale of such metres since 2014 in line with NERC’s directive.

“The Association of the Electrical Installer of Nigeria (AEIPON) that continue to promote the sale and installation of the Unistar metres is not in any way affiliated to IBEDC, nor does it represent the interest of the company.

“It will be recalled that the same association in 2017, took IBEDC to court, praying the court to compel the company to absorb the illegally sold and installed Unistar metres for some of our customers at Osun State

“The court resolved matter in favour of IBEDC, as the plaintiffs failed to prove or show evidence that the said Unistar metres installed in IBEDC’s network was with its permission or consent. The court also held that because the metres were installed in IBEDC’s network illegally, it constitutes economic sabotage.

“In the light of the above therefore, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IBEDC, Engr. John Ayodele, said IBEDC as a customer centric organisation is committed to metering all its customers through the current National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He appealed to customers to be more cautious and not fall into the hands of fraudsters who parade themselves as marketers, selling and installing illicit metres not recognised by the company or approved by NERC.