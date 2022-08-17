IBB at 81: Babangida architect of modern Nigeria – NECO boss, Wushishi

The Registrar/Chief Executive, National Examinations Council (NECO) Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi has felicitated with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 81st birthday.

Wushishi described Babangida as a quintessential leader whose contributions to the development of Nigeria will remain indelible in the sand of time.

In a statement he signed, the NECO boss said the former Head of State is a bastion of knowledge who has impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

He stated that it would not be out of place to describe the elder statesman as the “architect and father of modern Nigeria, in view of the numerous reforms which he introduced when he was at the saddle as Military President.”

Wushishi prayed that Allah would grant Babangida good health and long life to enable him continue to provide the required mentorship to young Nigerians.