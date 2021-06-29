THE management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has announced the suspension of all activities on the campus with effect from Sunday, June 27.

The school, however, said the ongoing second semester examinations would continue despite the announcement.

Mrs Modupe Fawale, the institution’s Registrar, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday.

The registrar hinged the decision of the school to suspend activities on the security situation on the campus and outside.

It stated that academic activities, including conferences, seminars and workshops in the institution had tentatively been suspended.

The statement read in part, “The authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan have suspended all public activities, including conferences, seminars and workshops in the institution and its environment until further notice apart from the ongoing second semester examinations.”

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]