Home News Africa Ibadan poly suspends lectures, conferences, others over insecurity – bioreports
News Africa

Ibadan poly suspends lectures, conferences, others over insecurity – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ibadan-poly-suspends-lectures,-conferences,-others-over-insecurity-–-bioreports

The-Polytechnic-Ibadan

The Polytechnic Ibadan

THE management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has announced the suspension of all activities on the campus with effect from Sunday, June 27.

The school, however, said the ongoing second semester examinations would continue despite the announcement.

Mrs Modupe Fawale, the institution’s Registrar, made the       announcement in a statement on Sunday.

The registrar hinged the decision of the school to suspend activities on the security situation on the campus and outside.

It stated that academic activities, including conferences, seminars and workshops in the institution had tentatively been suspended.

The statement read in part, “The authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan have suspended all public activities, including conferences, seminars and workshops in the institution and its environment until further notice apart from the ongoing second semester examinations.”

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]




0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Masquerade Attack: MURIC Condemns Killing Of Muslim

Nnamdi Kanu To Be Remanded In DSS Custody

Reps Confirm Army Chief’s Appointment

Nnamdi Kanu Rearraigned In Abuja, Remanded In DSS...

Biafra: Aisha Yesufu expresses shock over extradition of...

Kanu’s arrest will not affect Biafra agitation, referendum...

Euro 2020: Benzema breaks silence on France’s elimination

Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest: Ohanaeze urges caution, warns against...

Niger govt dismisses 764 civil servants over fraudulent...

Lawmaker cries out over alleged killing of constituent...

Leave a Reply