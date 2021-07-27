Home News Africa Ibadan mall shut over alleged killing of internet fraudster – bioreports
Ibadan mall shut over alleged killing of internet fraudster – bioreports

Olufemi Olaniyi, Ibadan

Published 27 July 2021

A popular mall at the Ring road Area of Ibadan has been shut down following the killing of a youth suspected to be an internet fraudster.

Policemen were reportedly seen at the shopping mall which was closed down on Monday following the incident.

It was gathered that some internet fraudsters were on the rampage at the mall on Sunday night and the police were invited to restore normalcy.

The youths were reportedly smoking Indian hemp when some policemen deployed in the area arrived at the scene.

One of the youths was said to have made an attempt to escape arrest and a gunshot was heard.

The victim, who was said to have been hit in the stomach, died on the spot.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, when contacted, said the killing was perpetrated by a rival cult.

He said, “It is a case of cult-related violence. Comprehensive investigations are ongoing to apprehend all the culprits involved. Updates would be provided in due course.”




