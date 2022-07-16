Home WORLD NEWS IATA chief: Clear skies or more turbulent times for airlines?
IATA chief: Clear skies or more turbulent times for airlines?

Willie Walsh, of the International Air Transport Association, discusses the challenges facing the aviation industry.

As airlines struggle to keep up with the surge in demand after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, major aviation hubs, such as London and Amsterdam, are cancelling flights and limiting the number of passengers.

But why aren’t commercial carriers coping with the rebound when they received billions of dollars in government aid to stay afloat?

Will airlines find new ways to tackle inflated prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or will they continue passing on the cost to consumers?

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), talks to Al Jazeera.

Published On 16 Jul 2022

