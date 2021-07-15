Ian McShane To Return As Winston In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve learned that Lionsgate has closed a deal for Ian McShane to reprise his role as Winston opposite Keanu Reeves in the Chad Stahelski-directed John Wick: Chapter 4.

McShane joins the previously announced cast of Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Lance Reddick. McShane has played Winston throughout the $584.7M WW-grossing trilogy.

Stahelski beamed, “I couldn’t be happier than to welcome Ian McShane back to John Wick: Chapter 4. He is not only an amazing actor but is an indispensable collaborator who has helped define the world of John Wick.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in production and shooting this summer in France, Germany and Japan. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the script which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski and executive produced by Reeves and Louise Rosner.

McShane was most recently seen as Mr. Wednesday in the hit Starz television series American Gods. He also served as EP on the series, which is the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel. McShane previously won a Golden Globe Award for his performance as Al Swearengen in the HBO western series Deadwood before reprising the iconic role in the subsequent film, Deadwood: The Movie. He received two Primetime Emmy noms for Deadwood.

McShane’s screen career credits include Ralph Thomas’ BAFTA-nominated 1962 feature The Wild and the Willing, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Snow White and the Huntsman, Hellboy, Sexy Beast, as well as notable TV credits in Ray Donovan, Game of Thrones, American Horror Story, Pillars of the Earth, and Kings. He produced and starred in the acclaimed series Lovejoy for the BBC.

McShane is represented by ICM, Independent Talent Group, Gallant Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.