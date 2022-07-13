Home WORLD NEWS IAF officers’ killing: JKLF chief Yasin Malik seeks physical appearance before court
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

IAF officers’ killing: JKLF chief Yasin Malik seeks physical appearance before court

by News
0 views
iaf-officers’-killing:-jklf-chief-yasin-malik-seeks-physical-appearance-before-court

JAMMU: Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (

JKLF

) chief

Yasin Malik

has sought a physical appearance before the court in a case pertaining to the killing of four unarmed Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in Kashmir in 1990.

Pertinently, a TADA court had framed charges against Yasin Malik, Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias Malka, Nana Ji alias Saleem, Javed Ahmed Zarger, and

Shoukat Ahmed Bakshi

in the case.

The matter was taken up on Wednesday in front of two official witnesses produced by the CBI. “Yasin Malik, who was produced through video-conferencing, sought his physical appearance to cross-examine the witnesses,” said a source. The court adjourned the case and fixed August 22 for the next hearing.

The JKLF chief is presently lodged in the high-security

Tihar Jail

after he was sentenced by a special NIA court in Delhi in May. He was arrested in early 2019 in connection with the 2017 terror-funding case registered by the agency.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Slain Jammu and Kashmir ASI’s family wants body...

Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

Sunjwan attack: NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir

Six candidates still in race to replace UK...

EU says Russian rail transport to Kaliningrad not...

Ghana inflation scales new peak as it seeks...

N Korea recognises breakaway Russian proxies in eastern...

Thousands trapped as gangs battle for control in...

Women should be leading conservation efforts in Africa

US signals Biden will avoid shaking hands during...

Leave a Reply