iaf-officers’-killing:-jklf-chief-yasin-malik-seeks-physical-appearance-before-court

JAMMU: Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (

JKLF

) chief

Yasin Malik

has sought a physical appearance before the court in a case pertaining to the killing of four unarmed Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in Kashmir in 1990.

Pertinently, a TADA court had framed charges against Yasin Malik, Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias Malka, Nana Ji alias Saleem, Javed Ahmed Zarger, and

Shoukat Ahmed Bakshi

in the case.

The matter was taken up on Wednesday in front of two official witnesses produced by the CBI. “Yasin Malik, who was produced through video-conferencing, sought his physical appearance to cross-examine the witnesses,” said a source. The court adjourned the case and fixed August 22 for the next hearing.

The JKLF chief is presently lodged in the high-security

Tihar Jail

after he was sentenced by a special NIA court in Delhi in May. He was arrested in early 2019 in connection with the 2017 terror-funding case registered by the agency.

