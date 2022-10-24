IAEA experts in Ukraine to inspect Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Monday, October 24, 2022

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant [Photo Credit: Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters]

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday arrived in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia in the latest stage in their efforts to inspect conditions at the embattled nuclear power plant there.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been controlled by Russian forces since March but is operated by its Ukrainian staff. The site has come under repeated shelling in August and last week temporarily lost connection to its last remaining operational 750kV external power line.

The IAEA mission will help ensure nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and undertake vital safeguard activities.

Speaking to journalists, IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed confidence that they would be able to safely conduct their technical mission, which follows months of consultations amid fears of a potential catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

He said the mission would take a few days, adding that it can be “prolonged” if they can establish a continued presence at the site.

Mr Grossi was also asked how the experts could help avoid a feared meltdown or nuclear incident at the plant.

“This a matter of political will,” he said. “It’s a matter that has to do with the countries that are in this conflict, in particular the Russian Federation, which is occupying the place.”

Mr Grossi is leading the 13-member mission from the Vienna-based IAEA, which set out for Ukraine on Monday. On Tuesday, he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital, Kyiv.

The team’s priorities include ensuring nuclear safety and security at the plant, undertaking vital safeguard activities, and assessing the working conditions of the Ukrainian personnel working there.

