I would’ve made it work with Falegan if we were married – Nkechi Blessing

Actress Nkechi Blessing says she would have resolved issues with her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan if they had gotten married.

Nkechi said this in a post shared on her Instagram page.

She went ahead to warn bloggers to stop referring to her as Falegan’s ex-wife.

Her post read: “I’m going to say this for the very last time. I was never married to anybody, my mama no collect my bride price from anybody before she died, nobody paid a dime on my head, I was only in an open relationship that everyone thought was marriage.

“If I were to be married, I would have done everything to make it work.”

bioreports recalls that the actress and her ex made headlines sometime in April.

Both lovers, while announcing their break-up, washed their dirty linen on social media.

